WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — U.S. Senator Katie Britt is recovering at home following some medical care, according to a statement released on Monday.

“While with my family in Montgomery this past weekend, I experienced a sudden onset of numbness in my face. I was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South for evaluation,” Britt said in the statement.

The senator said doctors determined that her symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, which they say was most likely caused by a post-viral infection. She added that a specialist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham evaluated her later as an outpatient, and agreed with the prognosis and course of treatment.

Britt added that her condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks.

She says she is grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care and is also grateful for everyone’s prayers.