HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the U.S. House continues to battle over federal spending and the possibility of a government shutdown, Alabama U.S. Senator Katie Britt is among a group of senators proposing an end to congressional spending showdowns.

Britt is co-sponsoring a measure by U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., that would keep the government operating while budget negotiations continue. The bill is known as the “Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2023.”

The measure says if Congress does not pass all 12 of the required appropriations bills on time, an automatic 14-day continuing resolution would be triggered with spending remaining at the previous year’s levels. A new 14-day continuing resolution would kick in regularly until the appropriations bills are passed, or a longer-term continuing resolution is approved.

The measure would also say while those continuing resolutions are in place members of Congress couldn’t use federal funds for travel, and must hold daily sessions on the floor. The travel restrictions would apply to congressional staff members and staff from the White House Office of Management and Budget.

In announcing her support of the bill, Britt said:

“The American people are tired of seeing critical government services being held hostage while Congress irresponsibly pushes to pass massive spending bills at the last minute. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to keep paying the price for this budgetary political brinksmanship.

“This commonsense bill would ensure we have a fail-safe mechanism in place that will take these drastic options off the table, so members of the Senate and the House have time to draft the best bills possible in a transparent, accountable, and judicious manner.”

Government figures show Huntsville-Madison County has 21,000 federal workers — and there are an estimated 44,000 workers and federal contractors on Redstone Arsenal.