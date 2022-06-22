BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on someone who robbed multiple United States Postal Service letter carriers in Birmingham.

On June 18, around 11:30 a.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed in the 1200-block of 15th St. North.

June 21, around 10:45 a.m., suspects robbed a second letter carrier on the 900-block of Valley Road Place. That same day, another carrier was robbed at approximately 11:10 a.m. on the 1000-block of 57th St.

The suspects were seen in a 2015 to 2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and green/white drive-time paper tag.

Those with any information about the incidents should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.