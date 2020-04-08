U.S. attorney would like to see more progress in settlement with state over prison issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - About a year ago, the U.S. Department of Justice released a 2-year study that found high levels of violence, sexual abuse and death within the Alabama prison system. The situation is bad enough for the DOJ to allege the state is violating the U.S. Constitution's 8th amendment on cruel and unusual punishment.

Since the report, U.S. Attorney Jay Town has lead negotiations between the DOJ and the state.

"My disappointment is more with the pace. I do think being deliberate is wise, but sometimes in the law, it's an industry. We need to be mindful of that," said Town.

The Alabama Department of Corrections added in a statement, "Achieving resolution and agreement to the issues raised by the Department of Justice in its findings letter remains a priority for the ADOC, and we are working in good faith with the DOJ to achieve this end as quickly as possible. We believe we are making appropriate progress.

Alabama prison occupancy is at 170 percent and climbing. Town told our news partner AL.com and WHNT reporter, Ethan Fitzgerald that he thinks the state is making progress.

When Town was asked what that progress is or if there is any data to back that up, Town directed WHNT to the ADOC. They too, did not give any specific details to indicate progress.

Instead releasing a statement saying:

"The Department continues to make significant progress on the initiatives outlined in our strategic plan to transform the correctional system in Alabama. With that said, our current focus and resources are directed toward mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19 in our facilities and to protecting the safety and well-being of our inmate population and staff." Alabama Department of Corrections

Town says while the pandemic is front of mind, he still has weekly talks with the state regarding the issue at hand.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday she is extending the proposal deadline for plans centering on 3 new prisons for men. The DOJ report says new prisons will not be enough to solve the problem. However, Town does think it plays a roll in improving the prison system.

"Crowding just causes problems. It's the root of problems. The problems themselves, the 8th amendment issues are a result of contraband and some of the violence, the sexual issues," said Town.

Last year, 13 inmates were killed by other inmates in Alabama. Two additional inmates were killed as a result of excessive force.

Governor Ivey's office says improving the prison system is still a top priority in the midst of also fighting a global pandemic.