1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Russellville man.

Law enforcement says the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st at the intersection of AL 243 and County Road 79.

Milton W. Alexander, 82, was killed when the 2013 Dodge Ram pickup he was driving was struck by a 2012 Ford Taurus, driven by 25-year-old Christian Garcia of Phil Campbell.

The report states Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Franklin County Coroner, Charlie Adcox.

Garcia was transported to the Russellville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.