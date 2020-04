CULLMAN, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say a 2019 Ford Mustang, driven by a 17-year-old from Holly Pond, left the roadway on Cullman County 700 and overturned.

According to ALEA, the 17-year-old and a 16-year-old passenger were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened two miles south of the East Point community around 8:47 p.m. Sunday, April 26th.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.