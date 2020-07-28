Two seniors missing from Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating William Vernon Bishop and Juanita Hutchinson Bishop.

Mr. Bishop is a 91-year-old white male, he has blue eyes and gray hair and maybe living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mrs. Bishop is an 89-year-old white female, she has blue eyes and gray hair and maybe living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Mr. Bishop was wearing a blue shirt and tan pants, and Mrs. Bishop was wearing a blue shirt and green shorts in the area of Bishop Lane in Indian Springs, Alabama on July 27, 2020.

Mr. and Mrs. Bishop may be traveling in a 2002 red Ford F350 bearing AL tag 59XA209A.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. William Vernon Bishop or Mrs. Juanita Hutchinson Bishop, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

ALEA has issued a MISSING PERSON ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the AGENCY at (205) 669-4181. @ALEAprotects pic.twitter.com/EglWqFx5Xy — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) July 28, 2020