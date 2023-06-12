NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Two North Alabama businesses have been granted one of a limited number of medical cannabis dispensary licenses.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) held a meeting to approve a limited amount of licenses on Monday, June 12.

RJK Holdings AL LLC and Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC were granted a license to operate a dispensary.

Ben Moultrie, the owner of RJK Holdings AL LLC, owns several small pharmacies in Lawrence County. However, Moultrie couldn’t confirm with News 19 where exactly the dispensary may be located.

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC told News 19 that they are hoping to open a dispensing site in Owens Cross Roads. Their application to the AMCC lists an address off Highway 431 in the area.

AMCC received almost 100 applications for licenses during the application window. Only a handful of licenses were granted.

The commission also awarded licenses for integrated facilities, cultivators, processors, secure transport, and one state testing lab.

CCS of Alabama LLC and Statewide Property Holdings LLC were awarded the other two dispensary licenses. However, due to their heavily redacted applications, News 19 has not been able to locate where those businesses are based.

As these medical cannabis businesses start to get their operations together, it is important to note what kind of products will actually be available in our state, and who will be able to purchase them.

It is still illegal to smoke cannabis, or marijuana in Alabama and you will not be able to buy the plant itself.

For medical cannabis, only products like tablets, capsules, tinctures, gels, oils and creams will be legal to purchase and be sold in those dispensaries.

Since it is medicinal, people will need to meet certain requirements to be able to purchase it. That includes being a state resident, having a qualifying condition and having a medical cannabis card. Some examples of qualifying conditions include cancer, epilepsy, depression, autism and many others.

While the AMCC awarding the licenses is a huge step toward bringing medical cannabis to the state, there is still a long way to go. Physicians still need to begin the certification process to recommend products to qualified candidates and businesses still need to get up and running.

