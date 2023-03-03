NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Authorities in Huntsville and Lexington have confirmed that two men died in storm-related incidents when strong winds caused trees to fall on Friday.

The Lauderdale County Coroner confirmed with News 19 a man died in Lexington on County Road 50 after a tree fell on him.

An investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the man was reportedly hired to clean out a nearby house, and he and another man were standing near the tree when it fell. The other man reportedly has minor injuries.

Don Webster with HEMSI said another man died as a result of a tree falling on him in Huntsville on Hillwood Drive at around 1:23 p.m.

News 19 has crews headed to both scenes and is working to bring you updates as we have them.