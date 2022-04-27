HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men, both charged in separate killings of North Alabama law enforcement officers, will be in court Thursday.

Brian Lansing Martin, 42, is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m., in Colbert County Circuit Court, on multiple capital murder and related charges.

LaJeromeny Brown, 43, will be in Madison County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m., for a status hearing in his capital murder case.

Martin’s arraignment involves the formal reading of the 12 charges against him, including capital murder, attempted murder and abuse of a corpse. At the arraignment, he will be asked how he pleads – guilty or not guilty — to each charge.

Martin was indicted in January for the Oct. 1. shooting deaths of his friend, William Mealback Jr. in Muscle Shoals and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. Martin’s alleged fatal shootings came during a crime spree that

ended after a fatal shootout with police. Testimony from investigators indicated shots from Martin also hit Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson in his safety vest twice.

Brown’s status hearing is aimed at working out scheduling for his trial, but it’s not clear if a trial date will be set.

Brown is charged with the fatal shooting of Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Billy Clardy, a STAC anti-drug squad agent. The shooting happened during a drug sting on Dec. 6, 2019 at a home on Levert Street.

Prosecutors in both cases say they are seeking the death penalty.



