ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Two of the largest Starbucks locations in all of Alabama will soon be situated in North Alabama, according to announcements from developers.

On Monday, the Athens-based Ming Commercial Real Estate Group announced the start of construction for the 2,500-square-foot development at the Publix at MidTown Centre in Athens.

That announcement came just months after the largest Starbucks in the state was announced for Huntsville, with a 2,800-square-foot location planned as part of the $40 million Autograph Collection by Marriott.

The Rocket City location will be built at the southwest corner of what used to be a parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena, right on the edge of Big Spring Park.

Project developer Ascent Hospitality of Buford, Ga. says despite being built inside the hotel space, there will be an outdoor cafe space along with indoor seating options and is expected to be complete by late 2023 or early 2024.

As for Athens, that planned Starbucks will be one of three tenants in an outparcel development on Highway 31, though two other tenants for the 7,000-square-foot space have yet to be announced.

The Ming CRE Group said in its announcement that the new Starbucks in Athens will be built under the coffee giant’s new “large format footprint.”