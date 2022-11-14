AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two people who were killed in an accident on Sunday around 8:00 p.m. along Interstate 85 north near Auburn have been identified.

Auburn police say the initial investigation indicates a driver traveling in the wrong direction collided with a second vehicle causing the deadly crash.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton said the driver of the first vehicle who passed was Coreonta O’Neil, 25, of Notasulga. O’Neil passed at 9:40 p.m. after being transported to East Alabama Medical Center.

A passenger in the second vehicle involved, John Regan, 75, of Atlanta, died at 11:41 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. We understand his wife, who was also in the vehicle, was badly injured.

According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. That same witness says the wrong way driver didn’t brake.

Eventually, the vehicles collided near the Moores Mill overpass. At least three people were seriously injured, and one was life-flighted. We now know two passed away.

Auburn police will release more information as the investigation is ongoing later Monday. We should know then who they suspect was driving into oncoming traffic, and possibly why.