Two inmates killed within a week in Alabama prisons

Inmates sit in a treatment dorm at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two inmates were killed within a week in reported assaults in Alabama prisons.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a 31-year-old inmate died Monday morning after a reported assault in the prison’s common area. The inmate’s name was not released.

AL.com reported Travis Hutchins, a 34-year-old inmate at Bibb Correctional Facility died Thursday from injuries suffered in an inmate-on-inmate assault.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Alabama saying state prisons violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment because of high levels of violence.