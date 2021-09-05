Two dead, two injured after shooting at Birmingham shopping center

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people are dead and two people are injured after a shooting at Roebuck Plaza on Saturday.

Authorities identified one of the victims as 26-year-old, Reginald Curtis Crawford Jr., according to AL.com.

The second victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. inside Superior for Men, at the Roebuck Plaza.

A Birmingham Police spokesman told AL.com the incident began with an argument inside the store and lead to the shooting.

Three suspects were taken into custody and one suspect was still on the run.

Anyone with information regarding this double homicide or the fourth susect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Birmingham Police at (205)-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205)-254-7777.