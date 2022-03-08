AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead, and another woman was injured after police say a man entered an Auburn home and began shooting.

Auburn Police responded to a shooting in the 1300-block of Commerce Drive around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A 28-year-old woman and Lucas Spinks Jr., 35, had been shot. Police said witnesses described the shooter as a black man wearing all dark clothing.

The woman was taken to a trauma center for treatment; Lee County Assistant Coroner Gene Manning pronounced Spinks Jr. dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated the shooter entered the home and began shooting before running away.

As officers searched the area, another shooting victim was located nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not made an arrest at this point; more information is expected later. Auburn Police said a homicide investigation is ongoing and the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or the Auburn Police tip line at (334) 246-1391.