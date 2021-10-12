Two children rescued after Opelika carjacking; suspect in custody

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two young children are safe after police say they were briefly kidnapped during a carjacking involving a driver allegedly high on suspected illegal substances.

Opelika police say around 12:57 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a vehicle theft near the railroad overpass on Waverly Parkway.

A mother told police a man had forced her out of her vehicle and drove off with her two young children still in the vehicle.

Three minutes after the initial call for help, nearby Opelika officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Priester Road.

Tristan Barrett, 24, of Opelika was arrested and the children were unharmed.

Barrett was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Detention Center.