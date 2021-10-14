Two business operators convicted for failing to pay Alabama sales taxes

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Two men, one from north Alabama and another from central Alabama, have been convicted for failing to pay sales taxes.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday that Simon Njuku, 45, and Mehryar Nasseri, 44, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Njuku, from Irondale, managed Betty Foodmart on US-280 in Childersburg and Nasseri, from New Market, owned and operated a Sunoco on Winchester Road in Huntsville.

The Attorney General’s office said both men admitted to underreporting their gross sales each month for nearly three years, reducing their tax bill.

The investigation discovered between January 2016 and December 2018, Njuku underpaid sales tax by $20,454.58, and Nasseri underpaid sales tax by $73,499.82.

Both men were given a reverse sentence – three years probation, followed by two years in prison. The Court has the discretion to suspend the prison sentence should both men complete probation.

Additionally, Njuku was ordered to pay back the previously unpaid $20,454.58, along with $13,765.05 in interest and penalties; Nasseri was ordered to pay back $73,499.82, along with $48,815.10 in interest and penalties.