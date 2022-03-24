LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – Two brothers led Madison County Deputies on a chase into Lincoln County, Tennessee after a failed traffic stop Wednesday, according to officials.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, that two men with warrants were driving in the Meridianville area when deputies tried to stop the car. Officials explained the car refused to stop, deputies gave chase which eventually entered Lincoln County.

Lincoln County deputies managed to deflate the tires of the car causing the driver to lose control and wreck, according to MCSO.

20-year-old Timothy Stewart and his 16-year-old brother were both arrested and taken into Lincoln County custody as both had warrants for their arrest in the county.

MCSO said that after the Stewarts face the legal system in Tennessee they will be extradited to Alabama to face charges.