Two boys missing from St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Trent Collins and Braxton Collins.

Trent Matthew Collins is a 14-year-old white male and Braxton Lee Collins is an 11-year-old white male.

Braxton has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He is 4’10” and 120 pounds.

Braxton Collins (Photo courtesy ALEA)

Trent has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’2” and 90 pounds.

Trent Collins (Photo courtesy ALEA)

They were last seen on August 13, 2020, at 2:30 am and are known to be wearing white tennis shoes with three horizontal stripes.

They were in the area of Deerbrook Road in Pell City, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trent and Braxton Collins, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff Office at (205) 884-3333.