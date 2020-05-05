Two arrested after meth was found at Cullman County traffic stop

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Highway 31 South in Hanceville.

On May 2nd, 2020, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Response Team (CRT) arrested Gerald Wilson McDonald, 61, and Lyndsey Nicole Hollenack., 26, of Hanceville.

Deputies say they were patrolling early Saturday when they noticed a car make a traffic violation. The deputies stopped the car with two suspects inside and K9 deputy Ollie alert deputies of possible drugs.

Deputies say they then searched the car and found 7 Ounces of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

“Even during these uncertain times we are going through criminals are still going to commit crimes. I am glad the CRT deputies were able to arrest these suspects and seize this meth before it was distributed into our community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to point out, as I have before, these arrests were made during the early morning hours, which shows that criminals don’t care what time it is, they will still sell drugs, commit thefts, and commit other crimes at any time and I am thankful for our deputies who are out on patrol for being vigilant, night or day,” added Gentry.

Mr. McDonald was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Change.

McDonald is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

Ms. Hollenack was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hollenack is being held in Cullman County Detention Center on a $100,000 property bond