(WHNT) — It’s been almost a year to the day since an arctic blast slammed the Tennessee Valley with below-freezing temperatures causing chaos.

People around the Tennessee Valley dealt with rolling blackouts as power companies managed an overworked energy supply.

Mark Rutland is the plant manager at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Colbert Combustion Turbine Plant and he said that letting the energy demand strain the power grid like it did on around Christmas 2022 is definitely something they’re working to avoid.

“Rolling blackouts…. That’s something we don’t want to see happen again,” Rutland said.

He says since then, TVA has spent $123 million in preventative measures and repairs.

“After that period of time, a special team called the Power Operations Performance Improvement team was formed. Part of their job was to take all those learning’s from that winter storm Elliot event and say how can we improve,” Rutland said.

Some of the changes the TVA has made include adding these boxes around some of the equipment. The boxes are heated and have insulation so all of the equipment inside stays at the right temperature. There’s also temperature gauges where technicians can in real time make sure they’re getting accurate readings.

TVA also added additional heat trace technology at all of its 17 gas plants and four coal plants. It works by adding a thick layer of insulation and heating elements to pipes, as well as a sensor that lights up when it is triggered.

When the pipes get too cold, the heating element can bring it back to a stable temperature. Each heat trace system can be monitored by the control room. These two upgrades are key to protecting equipment from freezing temperatures.

“You know, there’s no way to predict what’s going to happen in the coming years or months, but as we continue to work as a team, as we continue to care about the residents of the Tennessee Valley, we’ll continue to acquire funding to make improvements, we’re going to lessen these events in years to come and work from them,” Rutland said.

The Colbert Combustion Turbine Plant was not operational during the arctic blast last year, as it was under construction at the time. The plant manager said heat trace and other upgrades were added to the construction plan after the Arctic blast.