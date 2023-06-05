JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) says they’ll need long-duration energy storage, like pumped storage hydropower, to meet energy demand as more intermittent renewable energy sources are added to the grid.

They’re developing a programmatic environmental impact statement to increase pumped storage hydropower capacity in its power service area.

A spokesman with TVA says input from Jackson County residents is needed concerning the scope of the statement, alternatives being considered, and environmental issues that should be addressed.

Tennessee Valley Authority Spokesman Scott Fiedler says, “We’re looking at Jackson County as a resource for pumped storage because it kind of checks all the boxes of reliable water, change in elevation, and the geology is there. It’s something we need to study, explore, and look at.”

Public comment has to be submitted by Wednesday, July 5th for consideration. TVA will also hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on June 22.

“This is public power. This is your power. We want everybody to get involved in how their energy is made,” added Fiedler.

Detailed planning of this project is expected to take about three years. A specific location for the pumped storage hasn’t been determined at this time.

“We’re looking at several locations in Jackson County and even at Raccoon Mountain. No decision has been made on a specific area. We’re kind of just studying the area as a whole,” replied Fiedler.

Follow this link to learn more about the project.