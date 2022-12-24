HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Record-setting temperatures have been putting pressure on the region — and the power system. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and local power companies began implementing rolling blackouts on Friday, December 23.

On Saturday, December 24, TVA asked power companies in the Tennessee Valley to implement power interruptions in order to maintain system reliability. They also used this measure on Friday, December 23.

During the 24 hours of December 23, TVA provided more energy than at any other time n its history, 740 gigawatt-hours or 740 million kilowatt-hours. The temperatures also produced a record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts around 7 p.m. when the regional average temperature was 9 degrees.

“We appreciate the work of so many local power companies, businesses and residents to assist TVA in managing the impacts of this extraordinary weather event,” said Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer. “We remain committed to working together to manage the demands of this extraordinary weather and still make the holidays safe and warm.”

Customers are asked to maintain their conservation efforts over the next 36 hours. Here are some tips on how to do your part:

Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills, Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics, and When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.