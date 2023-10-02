(WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has announced a new incentive and rebate program to help people and businesses save money on their power bills.

TVA announced Monday that it will be investing $1.5 billion through 2027 to help homeowners and businesses save money on their power bills, especially in the summer and winter months. The company said they are doing this through new energy efficiency incentives and demand response programs to help consumers lower their energy use.

The programs are in partnership with local energy companies and officials say rebates are meant to go directly into consumer’s pockets.

The TVA said anyone who is looking to make energy efficiency upgrades can take advantage of the the rebates and incentives. The company said combining upgrades covered in the rebates can possibly save households up to 50% a year on their energy bills.

According to the TVA, covered upgrades include anything from qualifying HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, insulation or window upgrades or tune-ups to existing HVAC systems. Te company said to qualify consumers must use a member of TVA’s contractor network when they have eligible upgrades installed.

You can find more information on the program here.