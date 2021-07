LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Tuscumbia woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night.

Alabama State Troopers said Cherry Prestage, 44, was killed when the Ford Mustang she was driving veered over the white line on Alabama 157 at mile marker 28 and hit a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer around 10:45 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the crash scene.