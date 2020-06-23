Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting that injured a child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Alabama has always been a part of the history that defined the Civil Rights Movement from its days as a slave state and the Civil War to some of the most important moments that drove the change of the 1960s. The complicated relationship with the state's past, and the effort to move forward has led to decades of change.

One of the latest changes is at the Birmingham motorcycle manufacturer, Confederate Motorcycles, which has changed its brand to Combat Motors LLC, "to better reflect the values of the company, its clients and its mission" according to a press release on their website, "we stand with those peaceably fighting for change in the United States and are very happy to contribute an overdue but small part of that change."