Tuscaloosa City Schools moving to in-class learning 4 days

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 10,000 Tuscaloosa City School students are back in a classroom getting face to face instruction from a teacher.

The new four-day schedule Monday through Thursday got underway Monday morning. Friday will remain virtual learning for now.

Jennifer Bush has been waiting for this day for a long time, she supports in class instruction. Bush has two children who attend Central Elementary school, her son is in Pre-K and her daughter is in second grade.

“I think personally it’s important for him to have that interaction with other kids his age,” Bush said. “He will be in an environment where he can react and learn how to troubleshoot and problem solve and build those relationships with other kids with all the different personalities.”

Dr. Jerry Collins is the principal at Central, he too welcomes in-class learning and says it helps his young students with growth and development with social skills.

“You know we are very big on social and emotional learning, but nothing can replace the one on one face to face learning,” Collins said. “As an elementary teacher, first grade and fifth grade teacher nothing can replace that one on one learning relationship.”

Collins says when classes first started back in August it was only virtual for the entire school system. But September 20, the school system moved to a staggered schedule; some students stayed home while some others got instruction inside the classroom.

