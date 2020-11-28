Tuscaloosa, Auburn mayors continue Iron Bowl wager for charity

TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 29: The Auburn Tigers lines up against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will once again keep the tradition alive and offer up a friendly wager on Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

If Alabama gets revenge, Mayor Anders will make a $100 donation to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. If the Auburn Tigers pull off the upset for the second year in a row, Mayor Maddox will gift $100 to the United Way of Lee County.

“I’m excited to continue this friendly wager that makes the outcome of the Iron Bowl a win-win for Tuscaloosa and Auburn,” Mayor Maddox said. “The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the United way of Lee County are both important causes, and I’m glad to help bring them some recognition. May the best team win, and Roll Tide!”

The tradition started back in 2005 when Mayor Maddox challenged former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham. Since its inception, Alabama leads the rivalry 8-7.

LATEST POSTS