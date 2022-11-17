WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — On Thursday night, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) became the first sitting senator to endorse former President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term in 2024.

Tuberville tweeted the endorsement stating, “He’s the leader America needs in 2024.”

“That’s why I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States!” the tweet continued.

Trump declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday night. It is the former commander-in-chief’s third bid for the presidency after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.

As of Thursday, November 17, no other federal officials from Alabama had made an official endorsement in the 2024 race.