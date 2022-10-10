HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley’s many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!

News 19 compiled a list of not-so-spooky and family-friendly Halloween events happening this month. See the full list below!

Colbert County

  • Halloween Prom: October 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Dorm Eleven, located at 414 N Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield
  • NW-SCC Drive-Thru Trunk-R-Treat: October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest-Shoals Community College’s Shoals campus

DeKalb County

(Getty Images)

Franklin County, Ala.

Franklin County, Tenn.

Jackson County

  • Halloween Zumba Party: October 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at Scottsboro Parks & Recreation, located at 701 S Houston Street in Scottsboro
(Getty Images)

Lauderdale County

Lawrence County

  • The Bridge Trunk-R-Treat: October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Bridge Christian Fellowship, located at 2257 County Road 150 in Moulton
(Getty Images)

Limestone County

Lincoln County, Tenn.

  • Lyon Family Farms: All throughout October at Lyon Family Farms at 130 Bellview Road in Taft, Tenn.

Madison County

  • Chalktoberfest: October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bridge Street Town Centre, located at 365 The Bridge Street in Huntsville
  • Deadman’s Party Halloween Dance: October 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, located at 2211 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville
  • The Grand Ball Masquerade: October 22 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hampton Cove Wedding Venue, located at 823 Cherry Tree Road in Gurley
  • Hazel Green Halloween Trunk-R-Treat: October 29 beginning at 6 p.m. at 172 Carriger Road in Hazel Green
  • Halloween 5K: October 29 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Big Spring International Park, located at 200 Church Street SW in Huntsville
  • Halloween Dance Party: October 28-29 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 2620 Clinton Avenue W in Huntsville
  • Haunted Mansion Dinner: October 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burritt on the Mountain, located 3101 Burritt Drive SE in Huntsville
  • Heroes Trick-R-Treat: October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Assembly, located at 1701 Sparkman Drive in Huntsville
  • Hocus Pocus Trivia Night: October 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Urban Cookhouse, located at 325 The Bridge Street Suite 105 in Huntsville
  • Huntsville Police Halloween Party: October 22 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Orion Amphitheater, located at 701 Amphitheater Drive NW in Huntsville
  • Indoor Trick-R-Treat at the Library: October 31 all day long at the downtown Huntsville library
  • Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 124 Eastwood Drive, Owens Cross Roads
  • Madge & Nat’s Halloween Party: October 29 at 11 p.m. at 500 Stella Drive in Madison
  • Madison United Methodist Church: October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, located at 127 Church Street in Madison
  • Monrovia Witches Ride: October 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Monrovia Volunteer Fire & Rescue, located at 345 Mount Zion Road in Madison
  • Monster Mash 2022: October 13 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Camp, located at 5909 University Drive NW in Huntsville
  • Monsters & Maidens: October 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Land Trust of North Alabama: Three Caves, located at 901 Kennamer Drive SE in Huntsville
  • Rocket City Pride Trunk-R-Treat: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spirit of the Cross Church, located at 3015 Sparkman Drive NW in Huntsville
  • Scare on the Square: October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville, located at 127 Washington Street NE in Huntsville
  • Snoopy’s Halloween: October 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette, located at 8 Parade Street Suite 102 in Huntsville
  • Spooktacular 5K & Monster Mile: October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Church Street SW in Huntsville
  • Witches Day: October 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, located at 2211 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville
  • Witches’ Ball: October 29-30 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 806 Governors Drive SW in Huntsville
(Getty Images)

Marshall County

Morgan County

Did we miss your favorite Trunk-R-Treat in the Tennessee Valley? Submit any that we missed right here!