HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley’s many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!
News 19 compiled a list of not-so-spooky and family-friendly Halloween events happening this month. See the full list below!
Colbert County
- Halloween Prom: October 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Dorm Eleven, located at 414 N Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield
- NW-SCC Drive-Thru Trunk-R-Treat: October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest-Shoals Community College’s Shoals campus
DeKalb County
- Boos & Paws Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest: October 20 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College, located at 138 AL-35 in Rainsville
- Halloween Block Party: October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds, located at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne
- Halloween in Henagar: October 29 at Henagar City Park for the trunk-r-treat and throughout the city
- Hammondville Trunk-R-Treat: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hammondville Town Hall Loop, located at 37646 U.S. Highway 11 in Valley Head
- Rainsville’s Spook-Tacular: October 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rainsville City Park, located on Broadway Street SE in Rainsville
- RTI The Great Pumpkin Run: October 22 from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Rainsville Technology Inc., located at 189 RTI Drive in Rainsville
- Spookapalooza Spooktacular Campsite Contest: October 24-29 beginning at 8 a.m. each day at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne | Winners will be announced via social media on October 30
- Spooky Base Dance: October 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Center parking lot, located at 115 Main Street W in Rainsville
Franklin County, Ala.
- North Russellville Baptist Church Fall Festival: October 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1401 Waterloo Road in Russellville
- NW-SCC Drive-Thru Trunk-R-Treat: October 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest-Shoals Community College’s Phil Campbell campus
- Pumpkin Palooza Scarecrow Trail: October 15 through November 5 at the City Lake Park in Russellville
Franklin County, Tenn.
- Winchester Downtown Boo Bash: October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Winchester
Jackson County
- Halloween Zumba Party: October 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at Scottsboro Parks & Recreation, located at 701 S Houston Street in Scottsboro
Lauderdale County
- FBC Lexington Fall Festival: October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lexington, located at 301 Taylor Kizer Street in Lexington
- Halloween Bash: October 13-14 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The Boiler Room, located at 313 N Court Street in Florence
- Halloween Craft Corner: October 15 from 12 p.m. at Joe Wheeler State Park, located at 4403 McLean Drive in Rogersville
- Killen Trunk R Treat: October 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Killen Park, located at 830 Lock Six Road in Killen
- Shoals Sensory-Friendly Trunk-R-Treat: October 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Chapel, located at 3051 Cloverdale Road in Florence
- Spooky Showcase: October 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., located at The Boiler Room at 313 N Court Street in Florence
- Trunk-R-Treat on Main Street: October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., located in the Historic District in Rogersville
- Trinity’s Halloween Bash: October 26 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 410 N Pine Street in Florence
- United Way Witches Ride: October 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Florence
- Wicked Halloween Week Campsite Contest: October 24 through October 29 at Joe Wheeler State Park, located at 4403 McLean Drive in Rogersville
Lawrence County
- The Bridge Trunk-R-Treat: October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Bridge Christian Fellowship, located at 2257 County Road 150 in Moulton
Limestone County
- Canebrake Witches Ride: October 23 beginning at 4 p.m. at Canebrake Club, located at 23015 Founders Circle in Athens
- Madison Halloween Festival: October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Hippie Butterfly, located at 30030 Highway 72 W in Madison
- Round Island Baptist Church: October 30 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 14790 Brownsferry Road in Athens
Lincoln County, Tenn.
- Lyon Family Farms: All throughout October at Lyon Family Farms at 130 Bellview Road in Taft, Tenn.
Madison County
- Chalktoberfest: October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bridge Street Town Centre, located at 365 The Bridge Street in Huntsville
- Deadman’s Party Halloween Dance: October 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, located at 2211 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville
- The Grand Ball Masquerade: October 22 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hampton Cove Wedding Venue, located at 823 Cherry Tree Road in Gurley
- Hazel Green Halloween Trunk-R-Treat: October 29 beginning at 6 p.m. at 172 Carriger Road in Hazel Green
- Halloween 5K: October 29 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Big Spring International Park, located at 200 Church Street SW in Huntsville
- Halloween Dance Party: October 28-29 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 2620 Clinton Avenue W in Huntsville
- Haunted Mansion Dinner: October 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burritt on the Mountain, located 3101 Burritt Drive SE in Huntsville
- Heroes Trick-R-Treat: October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Assembly, located at 1701 Sparkman Drive in Huntsville
- Hocus Pocus Trivia Night: October 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Urban Cookhouse, located at 325 The Bridge Street Suite 105 in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police Halloween Party: October 22 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Orion Amphitheater, located at 701 Amphitheater Drive NW in Huntsville
- Indoor Trick-R-Treat at the Library: October 31 all day long at the downtown Huntsville library
- Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 124 Eastwood Drive, Owens Cross Roads
- Madge & Nat’s Halloween Party: October 29 at 11 p.m. at 500 Stella Drive in Madison
- Madison United Methodist Church: October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, located at 127 Church Street in Madison
- Monrovia Witches Ride: October 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Monrovia Volunteer Fire & Rescue, located at 345 Mount Zion Road in Madison
- Monster Mash 2022: October 13 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Camp, located at 5909 University Drive NW in Huntsville
- Monsters & Maidens: October 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Land Trust of North Alabama: Three Caves, located at 901 Kennamer Drive SE in Huntsville
- Rocket City Pride Trunk-R-Treat: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spirit of the Cross Church, located at 3015 Sparkman Drive NW in Huntsville
- Scare on the Square: October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville, located at 127 Washington Street NE in Huntsville
- Snoopy’s Halloween: October 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette, located at 8 Parade Street Suite 102 in Huntsville
- Spooktacular 5K & Monster Mile: October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Church Street SW in Huntsville
- Witches Day: October 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, located at 2211 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville
- Witches’ Ball: October 29-30 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 806 Governors Drive SW in Huntsville
Marshall County
- Arab Trunk-R-Treat: October 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arab City Park, located at City Park Drive NW in Arab
- Costume Wine Tasting: October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stach & Co., located at 217 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville
- Guntersville FBC Trunk-R-Treat: October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guntersville First Baptist Church, located at 1000 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville
- Guntersville Witches Ride: October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout Guntersville
- Hadwin House Costume Party: October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Hadwin House, located at 355 Gunter Avenue Ste. 1 in Guntersville
- Main Street Trunk-R-Treat: October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Albertville
- Pink Pumpkin Run: October 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guntersville Civitan Park, located at 1130 Sunset Drive in Guntersville
- River Church Trunk-R-Treat: October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The River Church, located at 2000 Evangel Circle in Guntersville
- River Ridge Halloween Bash: October 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at River Ridge Retreat, located at 2450 Monsanto Road in Guntersville
Morgan County
- Ay Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant Trunk-R-Treat: October 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 620 Alabama Highway 67 in Decatur
- Brick Deli Costume Contest: October 29 beginning at 8:30 p.m. at The Brick Deli & Tavern, located at 112 Moulton Street E in Decatur
- Decatur Fire Autism Awareness Group “Spooktacular” Special Needs Event: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Decatur Fire & Rescue Training Center at 4119 Old Highway 31 SW in Decatur.
- Film Screening – Halloween: October 28 at 7 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, located at 112 2nd Avenue NE in Decatur
- Film Screening – The Nightmare Before Christmas: October 23 at 2 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, located at 112 2nd Avenue NE in Decatur
- Halloween Carnival: October 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., located at 784 Culver Road in Falkville
