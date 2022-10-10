HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley’s many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!

News 19 compiled a list of not-so-spooky and family-friendly Halloween events happening this month. See the full list below!

Colbert County

Halloween Prom: October 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Dorm Eleven, located at 414 N Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield

October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest-Shoals Community College's Shoals campus

DeKalb County

Franklin County, Ala.

North Russellville Baptist Church Fall Festival: October 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1401 Waterloo Road in Russellville

October 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest-Shoals Community College's Phil Campbell campus

October 15 through November 5 at the City Lake Park in Russellville

Franklin County, Tenn.

Winchester Downtown Boo Bash: October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Winchester

Jackson County

Halloween Zumba Party: October 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at Scottsboro Parks & Recreation, located at 701 S Houston Street in Scottsboro

Lauderdale County

Lawrence County

The Bridge Trunk-R-Treat: October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Bridge Christian Fellowship, located at 2257 County Road 150 in Moulton

Limestone County

Canebrake Witches Ride: October 23 beginning at 4 p.m. at Canebrake Club, located at 23015 Founders Circle in Athens

October 23 beginning at 4 p.m. at Canebrake Club, located at 23015 Founders Circle in Athens
Madison Halloween Festival: October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Hippie Butterfly, located at 30030 Highway 72 W in Madison

October 30 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 14790 Brownsferry Road in Athens

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lyon Family Farms: All throughout October at Lyon Family Farms at 130 Bellview Road in Taft, Tenn.

Madison County

Marshall County

Morgan County

Did we miss your favorite Trunk-R-Treat in the Tennessee Valley? Submit any that we missed right here!