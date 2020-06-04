Troy University suspends police chief for “inflammatory” comments over George Floyd death

Troy University has suspended its police chief for what’s described to be “inflammatory” comments over George Floyd’s death.

Our news partners at AL.com report in a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Chief John McCall questioned the protests, saying “more white people are killed by police every year.”

He further goes on to say, “Did the officer make a mistake? Yes. Was he intentionally trying to kill George Floyd? I don’t think so.”

The university later issued a statement saying, “We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens.”

Statement by Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.:

Troy University strongly condemns the inflammatory comments made recently on social media by Troy University Chief of Police John McCall. He has been suspended from employment effective immediately. An internal investigation is underway. — Troy University (@TROYUnews) June 3, 2020