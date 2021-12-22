Trinity woman indicted in fatal stabbing of Moulton man

Kendall Speegle has been indicted in connection with the April 2021 stabbing death of Michael Richard at the Econo Lodge on US 72 East. (Photo courtesy Athens Police)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Athens Police said a Trinity woman was arrested Wednesday morning.

Kendall Speegle, 40, was arrested after a grand jury indicted her in connection with the April 2021 stabbing death of Moulton resident Michael Richard, age 48.

Athens Police said they were initially called to the Econo Lodge on US-72 East on April 19, 2021.

At the time, police were unable to determine a cause of death and requested an autopsy.

The autopsy found Richard died from being stabbed once under his right arm, along with other contributing factors.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson was unable to discuss the details of the other contributing factors.

Speegle was charged with manslaughter and was transferred to the Limestone County Jail.

Investigators said Speegle and Richard were in a relationship at the time of the stabbing.