HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As the cost at the pump soar, travel experts say airfare could soon be affected. Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson, expects the price of a plane ticket to rise in the near future.

“The more it costs the airline to fly per seat the more the tickets cost,” Ingram said. “The result is going to be a little higher airline tickets coming up in the coming weeks and maybe months.”

He says there can be a lag between when fuel costs rise and when airfare increases, which is why travelers may not have noticed a price bump yet. He added after an airline purchases fuel it still has to be distributed and used. It’s a process that doesn’t that isn’t immediate. He also says airlines buy large quantities of fuel and lock in certain prices.

“They typically buy such big quantities of fuel that they’re able to lock in certain prices for a certain period of time. And then when it’s time to buy again, maybe the price is higher, maybe it’s lower, but the price will change for them kind of as they go,” he explained.

This isn’t the only factor impacting ticket costs.

“We’d already seen a little bit of an increase in price with some flights to some places because they have reduced the number of flights to those places. So, around the country in general we have fewer flights available than we did a few years ago,” he stated.

So, when is the best time to buy a ticket for an upcoming flight? Ingram says that would be as soon as possible.

“It’ll help make sure that you get to go where you want to go, when you want to go, and at the best possible price,” he said.

When it comes to how much airfare could increase, Ingram says that is hard to predict and will likely vary for each airline.