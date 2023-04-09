JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A train traveling through Jasper early Sunday morning derailed, injuring two crew members.

The Jasper Police Department (JPD) said they were notified that a train derailed around midnight Sunday near 1350 Old Russellville Road.

According to Norfolk Southern, 11 cars and the lead locomotive derailed. During the derailment, the locomotive rolled onto its side and spilled some diesel fuel and engine oil. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public.

Norfolk Southern said that the train crew was briefly trapped in the engine room because of the engine being tilted over.

JPD said there were no major injuries, but two crew members were transported to the hospital and have been released.

Norfolk Southern crews have responded and are working on cleanup. The Walker County Emergency Management Agency assisted with trying to return the train back to service.

This is the second derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in central Alabama in the last month.

A train derailed on March 9 in Piedmont and concerned a train containing cars designed to carry concrete. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said around 30 train cars were involved in the derailment, which took place around 6:50 a.m.

All of the train cars were empty at the time of that accident, and no hazardous material was spilled, according to Wade.