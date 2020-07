ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Troopers say 62-year-old Terry Glenn Pigg was killed when the tractor he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon, July 27th, at 2:20 p.m. about five miles north of Collinsville on County Road 212 in Etowah County

According to the report, Pigg was pronounced dead at the crash site.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.