MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) A tornado overnight damaged a home on Lakefront Drive in southwest Mobile County. The storm also knocked down trees and damaged at least one car.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 12:42 a.m. for Mobile County. A tornado was confirmed at 12:54 a.m.

“We got in the hallway and it was over. It lasted 10 seconds,” said Joe Clarke, who was outside early Wednesday morning assessing the damage. “You hear the rush, the wind, stuff hearing the windows. By the time we got into the living area, my wife was calling her mom. It was over.”

Part of Clarke’s roof was ripped off, and a window on the back of his house was blown out.

