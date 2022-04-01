MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison County intersection will be under construction starting Monday as turn lanes are added.

The intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road will be under construction starting April 4. Two turn lanes will be added, one will be on the west bound approach of Toney Road and a right turn on the north bound approach of Old Railroad Bed Road.

Madison County officials said drivers should expect lane closures from time to time and traffic delays throughout the construction process. They added there will also be large drop-offs along the edge of the pavement so those in the area need to use caution.

Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road intersection with the construction areas marked in red.

The work starting Monday will be in preparation for the new traffic signal to be installed later in 2022. There is no scheduled end date for this project at this time.