AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was the target of a swatting call at a family owned residence in Auburn on Christmas night.

Swatting involves making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers or a SWAT team to a particular address. Swatting is dangerous to both first responders and victims.

Neighbors tell WRBL their street was blocked and they were unable to enter or leave their homes while the Lee County SWAT team responded to a home off oAnnalue Drive owned by Tuberville’s wife according to property records. The scene was quickly cleared without incident. Auburn police did confirm they were investigating a Swatting incident but declined to comment on the specifics of the call or the person targeted. Auburn police say a person of interest has not been identified.

A spokesperson for Senator Tuberville said they had no comment on the incident, but can confirm everyone is okay.

A neighbor who shared pictures with WRBL of the SWAT response is concerned more information is not being provided to nearby families who were scared by the incident.

Senator Tuberville has been both criticized and praised for blocking all military promotions since February in what he said was a protest against a Pentagon policy paying for service members’ travel to seek abortion care. Earlier in December, he dropped his holds.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and police confirm she was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams said he was targeted by a swatting attempt on Christmas Day.