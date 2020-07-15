Tommy Tuberville snags Alabama US Senate primary

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville defeats former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for GOP Senate nomination in race against Doug Jones

8:20 p.m.

Tommy Tuberville won the GOP Senate primary in Alabama. He will face off against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

5:30 p.m.

With just over an hour left to vote at the polls, Tommy Tuberville and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions face off for the U.S. Senate nomination to run against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in the fall.

3:44 p.m.

Tommy Tuberville on his appreciation towards President Trump and his endorsement.

CBS 42 Capitol Reporter Reshad Hudson was able to catch up with Tommy Tuberville as he was voting out in Auburn.

We caught up with @TTuberville as he was voting today in Auburn. "Its hard to win without President Trump in this state, I'll be honest with you. It's been good to have his full endorsement for four months." #alpolitics #alsen pic.twitter.com/IWGyKoSd9b — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) July 14, 2020

1:56 p.m.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill gives an update on voter turnout in the state.

Secretary of State John Merrill expressed concerns for the low voter turnout for Alabama’s primary runoff, calling it a “market down turn.”

Sec. of state @JohnHMerrill calls low voter turnout a "market down turn." His office originally projected turnout to be 17-22%, now they're predicting at 10%-15%. pic.twitter.com/zmxFM2VBY1 — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) July 14, 2020

12:00 p.m.

What new changes you can expect if you plan on voting in person

Polling locations across Alabama have implemented new guidelines and encouragements to help keep people safe from COVID-19 while voting in public.

CBS 42 Reporter Hillary Simon went out to see the new guidelines in person, while talking with voters on what they thought of the changes.

6 a.m.

States prepare for primaries, primary runoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabamians, along with voters in Texas and Maine, will return to the polls Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the U.S.

The primary runoffs in Alabama and Texas, as well as primaries in Maine, were delayed following the massive outbreak. Facing a surge in cases, Alabama voters have either cast an absentee ballot or will choose between staying home and venturing out to the polls, where masks are not required.

GOP voters will decide between U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville—originally slated to face off March 31—in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. Sessions may be vying for his old seat with the support of former fellow GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, but he lacks an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has been vocal in his critiques of his former attorney general and has thrown his support behind Tuberville. Albeit a political newcomer who has shied away from debates and media interviews, Tuberville may hold the keys to the Republican nomination with backing from Trump, who snagged Alabama by 28 points in the 2018 presidential election.

