MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grandmother was taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening after she was shot by her 4-year-old granddaughter, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to America’s Thrift Store, in the Festival Centre on Airport Boulevard, around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found that a 4-year-old girl was playing in her grandmother’s purse when she found the gun, according to officials.

The girl then shot the gun, hitting her grandmother in the leg. Officials said the grandmother, 55, was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital, however, they do not know if her injuries were life-threatening.

WKRG News 5 spoke with shoppers off camera who heard the gunshot go off, and they were told to evacuate by management. One shopper told WKRG that she heard the grandmother scream, “I’ve been shot.”

Officials on the scene told WKRG News 5 they believe the shooting was accidental.

America’s Thrift Store remained closed for the rest of the night.