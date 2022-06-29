(WHNT) — With thousands injured every year while improperly using fireworks, federal officials are offering tips to stay safe and have fun on the Fourth of July.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC), 9 people died as a result of fireworks injuries in 2021. Another 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries that same year.

CPSC says there has been a steady increase in fireworks-related injuries around the Fourth of July since 2006.

Officials say these tips can help you celebrate the upcoming holiday safely:

Don’t allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from the device

Keep a hose or bucket of water handy in case of a fire

Don’t relight fireworks or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Don’t put any part of your body over a fireworks device when lighting it

Never point or throw fireworks at anyone

After fireworks are completely burnt out, soak them in water before throwing them away

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area

Never use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays.”

A list of Fourth of July fireworks shows across North Alabama can be found here.