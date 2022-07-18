MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Tickets are on sale for the first-ever football game at Toyota Field between the University of North Alabama (UNA) and Jacksonville State University (JSU).

Toyota Field will seat up to 10,000 fans and both schools will have their bands in attendance, adding to the ‘traditional’ college football vibe.

This game will be the first meeting between the cross-state rivals as members of the ASUN Conference. However, the teams have played each other since 1949. The 2022 season also marks UNA’s first season as a ‘full’ Division I member, meaning the team can compete for the ASUN championship and an NCAA FCS Playoff bid.

“While this event has some unique characteristics to it, our focus is on keeping the same mindset we have for Trash Pandas games – to create a special fan experience that will want them to come back for another event at Toyota Field,” Garrett Fahrmann, General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas said in a statement.

Due to required safety protocols, all offensive drives during the game will be played in one direction towards the first base dugout.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on October 15. You can purchase tickets on the Trash Pandas’ website here, over the phone at (256) 325-1403 or at the box office in Toyota Field. The matchup will be broadcasted live on the ESPN+ streaming service as well.