PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A California man is facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man outside a liquor store and fired a single round into a vehicle as he escaped the area, police said Thursday.

Mack Woodfox III, of Oakland, Cal., was involved in an argument at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Beachside Liquors on Front Beach Road. During the argument, he got a pistol from his vehicle, broke the first victim's windshield, and then attacked a second victim by pistol-whipping him, Panama City Beach police wrote in a news release.