HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The News 19 team has followed a number of cases from the crime scene to the courtroom and sometimes beyond. A handful of the most severe of those cases are heading to trial in the new year.

Three capital murder cases from North Alabama which garnered national attention are currently set for trial in 2023. One case involved a national manhunt, another a teen accused of murder, and the third a man accused of murdering a police officer.

Here is a look at the cases of Mason Sisk, Casey White, and LaJeromeny Brown as we move toward their trials in the coming year.

Mason Sisk

Sisk is a teen accused in the September 2019 shooting deaths of his parents, John and Mary Sisk, and three young siblings in Elkmont.

Sisk is due to be retried in February after a judge declared a mistrial in his first trial in September. The mistrial order came after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts – after three years – had finally unlocked Sisk’s mother’s phone. But the trial was already underway and the court ruled the defense needed access to the phone’s information.

The retrial is currently set for February 13, 2023. A suppression hearing is set to be continued on January 13, 2023 regarding Sisk’s confession and any evidence gathered as a result of the confession.

Sisk was 14 at the time of the killings, but turned 18 on December 25, court records show.

Casey White

Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Ben Graves has set both of the cases against Casey White for trial in 2023.

White will stand trial for the death of correctional officer Vicky White earlier this year.

Investigators say Vicky helped Casey escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in April. The sheriff’s office says the two were on the run for 11 days before he was captured and she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is charged with murder for her death — on the grounds that she died while he engaged in the crime of escaping from jail. That trial is set for April 17, 2023.

White is also charged with capital murder for the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. That trial is set for June 12.

LaJeromeny Brown

Brown is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Huntsville Police Department STAC agent Billy Clardy, III.

Clardy, an agent on HPD’s Strategic Counter-Drug Team (STAC) Unit, was killed during an operation where officers were attempting to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from the man accused of killing Clardy, now 44-year-old LaJeromeny Brown.

Prosecutors say Clardy was fatally shot in a house on Levert Sreet, as he moved towards Brown, planning to make an arrest.

Attorneys for both sides said they don’t see any issues preventing them from being ready for the trial set for October 16, 2023.