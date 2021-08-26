Three more Lawrence County Schools move to virtual learning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Three more schools are moving to virtual learning in Lawrence County.

East Lawrence Elementary, Hatton Elementary, and Hatton High Schools will be on virtual learning until Friday, September 3.

School officials cited a large number of COVID-19 cases and several close contacts.

Moulton Elementary, Moulton Middle, and Lawrence County High Schools are on virtual learning until Aug. 30.

Meal pickup information and forms for East Lawrence Elementary, Hatton Elementary, and Hatton High can be found by clicking on each school’s name.

Forms must be completed separately for each student in a household and need to be completed by Thursday night.

