Three departments battle house fire in Madison County

Monrovia, Harvest, and Toney Volunteer Fire Departments all worked to put out a house fire late Friday night. (Photo courtesy Harvest Volunteer Fire Department)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A house caught fire in Madison County late Friday.

According to Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, their firefighters were called to a house in the 200-block of Saddle Rock Court just after 11 p.m.

Based on a Facebook post from Harvest, it appears they were called to assist Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department.

Toney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene as well.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming out of the roof.

After ventilating the roof to remove smoke and heat, they pulled the ceiling down to better fight the fire.

Harvest VFD officials said the fire was contained to the attic.