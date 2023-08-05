(WHNT) — Thousands are without power, and some are reporting damage after strong storms moved through the Tennessee Valley Saturday night.

After strong storms moved through the Tennessee Valley thousands of power outages were reported in Lauderdale, Morgan and Madison Counties

Florence Utilities is reporting at least 4,000 people without power after the storms moved through the Shoals.

News 19 has also received reports of damage after the storms with one viewer sharing a picture of a tree down near Pine Street in Florence. While the photo shows the tree down on a truck, the viewer said no one was hurt.

Courtesy of Parke Cochran

Huntsville Utilities is also reporting over 2,500 people in Madison County without power at this time. The utility said that crews are working to respond the outages in the area of North Huntsville and Meridianville. It said the outage is specifically affecting customers from Patterson Lane south to Winchester Road and from Pulaski Pike East to Moores Mill Road and customers in Northwest Huntsville from Stringfield Road South to Bob Wade Road and from Martin Luther King Highway East to Blue Spring Road.

Huntsville Utilities said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Morgan County is also currently reporting 200 people without power,