Damage and power outages have been reported across the Tennessee Valley after severe thunderstorms moved through Sunday.

Current Power outages as of 5 p.m. Sunday

Joe Wheeler EMC is currently reporting at least 767 customers without power in Lawrence County and 1,217 without power in Morgan County. The company further said they are aware of outages in Priceville and Somerville.

Joe Wheeler also reported that storms tore off and blew off a metal roof of the Priceville substation. The EMC said that crews are on site assessing the damage and that Priceville members should expect an extended outage.

(Joe Wheeler EMC)

Huntsville Utilities saysthere are currently around 17,000 customers without power. The utility said its electric operations division is currently responding to outages across the area due to the storms. Huntsville Utilities said updates will be provided as they become available.

News 19 has also received reports of damage in the Five Points neighborhood in Huntsville. One viewer sent in photos of a tree that had fallen into a home on Beirne Avenue.

John Berryhill/ New 19 Viewer

Decatur Utilities (DU) says there are currently 1,400 customers without power throughout Decatur, down from a peak of 5,000 earlier Sunday Afternoon. DU said that crews are working to address larger circuits with outages and will then move to work on smaller more isolated outages.

DeKalb County EMA has also reported numerous trees down and other reports of damage. The EMA is reporting one tree down on a home on County Road 107 along with other trees down on homes in Fort Payne and Ider.