TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — Crews across the Tennessee Valley are working to restore power after severe thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley.

Huntsville Utilities is reporting only around 100 people without power in Madison County according to the utility’s outage map. That number is down from around 2,500 people without power earlier Sunday afternoon.

The storms brought quite a bit of rain into the area with the pond in Big Springs Park overflowing its banks at one point.

Joe Wheeler EMC is reporting over 1,000 customers without power across Lawrence County and Morgan County. Decatur Utilites on the other hand reported 79 customers without power as of 5:27 p.m.

Florence Utilities is currently reporting 46 people without power down from 1,700 earlier Sunday. The utility’s outage map says the outages are primarily centered in the City of Florence with smaller outages spread throughout the county.