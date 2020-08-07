Third lawsuit filed in Galleria shooting that killed 8-year-old boy

HOOVER, Ala. – The third lawsuit was filed in connection to last month’s shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall in Hoover, which left an 8-year-old boy dead and three others injured.

Attorneys for Krystal Lacey filed the lawsuit Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The suit claims negligence on the part of the mall’s owner and operator, general manager, and security company.

According to the suit, Lacey was not shot but was injured when she attempted to run from the gunfire.

Three people have been charged with murder in the shooting that killed Royta Giles Junior.

The suit is asking for unspecified damages.